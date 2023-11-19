Indian director Sanjay Gadhvi dies of massive heart attack

Previous studies have shown that sleep restriction can elevate risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and hypertension
Indian filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, best known for his films 'Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2', is no more. The news of his demise was confirmed by Raju Vasani, his family friend.
He passed away from a massive cardiac arrest in Bombay. He suffered a heart attack while he was taking his morning walk on the back road of Lokhandwala Complex, a popular place for morning walkers and joggers. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli mourned Sanjay's death on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I'd have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept."
Yash Raj Films on their X handle, shared a photo of the last filmmaker and "The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi"
Sanjay had directed the blockbuster 'Dhoom' (2004) and 'Dhoom 2' (2006) for Yash Raj Films. Among his other films were 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' (2002), 'Tere Liye' (2001), 'Kidnap' (2008) and Ajab Gazabb Love (2012). Later, he made 'Operation Parindey' for OTT in 2020.
The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the film 'Tere Liye' in 2000. He rose to prominence after directing the action movie 'Dhoom' in 2004.
ALSO READ:
Previous studies have shown that sleep restriction can elevate risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and hypertension
Among the top three are Nicaragua who turned the spotlight on anxiety disorders and Ukraine who spoke out on the harrowing impacts of war
The flow of remittances is influenced by labour migration patterns, which are affected by economic, political, and demographic factors
For Israel to stop killing the Palestinians, the first step must start with something we all do every day
It's interesting to examine how diverse perceptions of many minds fit into the modern matrix of workflows, and if ‘generation gap’ is now a bigger issue than ever before in the cubicle world
Covid-19 taught us the importance of establishing robust early warning systems, basing decisions on data, and fostering multidisciplinary collaboration
Three of the suspects are members of a gang known as Los Primos or, alternatively, Los Primates, which handled the logistics of the kidnapping
After the couple parted ways, Simona used to live with Ochoa, who reportedly had full custody of the canine