Indian actor Govinda in hospital after accidentally shooting himself in leg

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 8:44 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 9:08 AM

Indian actor and politician Govinda was rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, said the Mumbai police.

"Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg," his manager Shashi Sinha told ANI.

The bullet has already been removed and a Mumbai police official confirmed his injury is not serious.

