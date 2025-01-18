Indian actor Aman Jaiswal killed as truck crashes into motorcycle in Mumbai

Photo: Aman Jaiswal/Instagram

TV actor Aman Jaiswal died in a road accident in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai when a truck allegedly hit his motorcycle, police said.

The incident occurred at Hill Park Road around 3.15 PM on Friday when the truck collided with Jaiswal's motorcycle. The actor was in his early twenties, according to Indian media.

Following the accident, Jaiswal was rushed to a hospital's trauma ward where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.