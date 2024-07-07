E-Paper

India: Woman killed in hit-and-run case as luxury car crashes into bike in Mumbai; probe underway

The deceased's husband sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital

By ANI

Photo: ANI. Image used for illustrative purposes
Photo: ANI. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 2:16 PM

Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 2:19 PM

A woman was killed after a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband early Sunday morning in the Worli area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, police reported.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada.


Meanwhile, the deceased's husband sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, added the police.

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5.30am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli," a statement from the Mumbai Police said.

The police further added that the driver fled from the spot following the incident.

"After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car. The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish."

"The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during treatment. Worli police are investigating the matter further," added the police.

The police emphasized that the luxury car belonged to the leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar.

"The luxury car belongs to a leader of a political party based in Palghar and his son was sitting in the car with the driver," said the police.

