India: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee falls while boarding helicopter, sustains minor injury

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 1:51 PM

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of the east Indian state of West Bengal, suffered a minor injury on Saturday after she slipped and fell while taking her seat after boarding a helicopter in Durgapur.

She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel.

Visulas of the incident showed her climbing the steps to the helicopter, and slipping while inside the chopper. Her security personnel quickly assisted her.

Banerjee proceeded with her scheduled trip to Asansol after receiving first aid.

In March, she had sustained a 'major injury' on her forehead.

