India unveils plans to spend on jobs, middle class in first post-poll budget

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 10:16 AM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 10:24 AM

The first budget of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after this year's general elections will focus on employment and the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

The government will allocate 2 trillion rupees ($24 billion) to create jobs over the next five years, Sitharaman said, in a plan that provides employment-linked incentives to companies, including those in manufacturing.

Some highlights of the budget include:

Job creation

Budget proposes to allocate 2 trillion rupees for job creation over 5 years

Allocates 1.52 trillion rupees for agriculture and allied sectors

To launch 3 schemes for employment-linked incentives

Inflation

Finance minister says inflation remains low, moving toward 4% target

Global economy still in grip of policy uncertainties

Programmes to improve skills and provide subsidised loans for higher education will also be launched, Sitharaman added.