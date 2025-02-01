India union budget 2025: How income tax slab tweaks will impact spending, saving

Photo: Reuters

The Indian government on Saturday announced the biggest tax relief in at least a decade to boost consumer demand to revive growth in the world's fifth-largest economy, giving a huge relief to millions of households grappling with high inflation.

India's economic growth is expected to slow to a four-year low this fiscal year due to weak demand, particularly in urban areas where the cost of living has soared.

The new structure will increase disposable incomes, boosting household consumption, savings and investment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her annual budget speech.

What are the changes?

An individual with an annual income of up to 1.28 million rupees ($14,800) will not have to pay any tax, up from the current cap of 700,000 rupees.

The change, however, is applicable only to those filing returns under the new tax regime. This system, introduced in 2020, has slightly lower tax rates but does not allow major exemptions.

Taxpayers can also opt for the legacy plan that allows exemptions for housing rentals or loans, and insurance premiums and other such expenses.

What has happened to the tax slabs?

Currently, under the new system, annual income of up to 1.5 million rupees (about $17,300) attracts a tax rate of between 5 per cent and 20 per cent, while income of more than that is taxed at 30 per cent.

Now, the 30 per cent tax, the highest rate, will be applicable on annual income above 2.4 million rupees.

How much will an individual save?

Taxpayers earning up to 1.2 million rupees a year are also eligible to claim a standard deduction of 75,000 rupees in the new system.

Now, after the tax cut, this group will pay about 80,000 rupees less tax each year, the government estimated.