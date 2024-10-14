Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon36.1°C

India: Train receives 'timer' bomb threat in Mumbai

The off-control received the message at around 4am

A Mumbai train received bomb threats on Monday, the CPRO of the Central Railway said in a statement.

Mumbai-Howrah Mail received a threat at around 4am that claimed to blow up the train with a timer bomb.


When the off-control received the message, the train (number 12809) was stopped at Jalgaon station and checked, where no suspicious objects were found. The train then proceeded towards its destination.

Two IndiGo flights headed from Mumbai also received bomb threats on Monday and were taken to an isolated bay.

An Air india flight operating from Mumbai to New York was also diverted to Delhi following security concerns due to a bomb threat on the same day.

