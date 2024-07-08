India to get coking coal from Mongolia on trial basis in July, say sources

Trucks full of coal wait along the road at Tsagaan Khad, some 20 km from the border with China in Khanbogd Soum in the Gobi desert, Mongolia. Reuters File Photo

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 5:21 PM

India will import coking coal from Mongolia on a trial basis from later this month, two sources familiar with the matter said, as New Delhi seeks to diversify imports of the key steelmaking raw material to cut over-reliance on Australia.

Steelmakers, including JSW Steel and the state-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL), are poised to receive coking coal shipments from Mongolia after months of negotiations, sources said.

India's Ministry of Steel, JSW Steel, and SAIL did not immediately respond to Reuters emails seeking comments.

JSW Steel is expected to receive around 30,000 metric tons of coking coal from Mongolia and SAIL is likely to get 3,000 to 5,000 metric tons, the sources said.

For JSW Steel, this would be the second such shipment after 2021, when India's biggest steel maker bought 8,000 metric tons of coking coal from Mongolia, the sources said.

The supplies would come to India via Chinese ports but Indian authorities do not think New Delhi should entirely rely on China for steady supplies of coking coal from Mongolia, the sources said.

India is trying to figure out alternate routes for the supplies of Mongolian coking coal to India, the sources said, without giving details.

Indian mills have asked the government to step in and help work out the routes that would ensure regular supplies of coking coal from Mongolia, which offers superior grades, they added.