India to create national registry of cyber criminals, train 5,000 'cyber commandos'

India announced on Tuesday it would create a nationwide registry of suspected cyber criminals, and it would train about 5,000 "cyber commandos" to deal with cybercrimes over the next five years, Asian News International (ANI) reported.
Home Minister Amit Shah said that the national-level suspect registry will help in preventing cybercrimes in the future.
He was addressing a ceremony to celebrate the first foundation day celebration of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is a national-level coordination centre for addressing all issues related to cybercrime across the country.
From Tuesday, I4C is starting an awareness campaign on cybercrimes across the country. Stressing the importance of making cyberspace safe, the minister said 46 percent of digital transactions in the world are taking place in India.
"I4C has issued more than 600 advisories. It has blocked various websites, social media pages, mobile apps and accounts used by cybercriminals," Shah added.
