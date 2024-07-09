India suspends six police, government officials for stampede that killed 121

Belongings of people are seen at the site where believers had gathered for a religious congregation, following which a stampede occurred, in Hathras district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. Reuters File

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 2:57 PM

Indian authorities have suspended six police and government officials after a stampede that killed 121 people last week, accusing them of "negligence" in handling the event featuring a preacher.

One of India's worst stampedes in recent years took place after about a quarter of a million people flocked to listen to the preacher, far in excess of the number of 80,000 authorities had permitted.

Tuesday's preliminary findings of a panel investigating the incident held the event organisers responsible, saying they failed to meet conditions set for the gathering.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The organisers obtained permission for the event by concealing facts," the government of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh said in a statement, citing the findings of the panel it set up to look into the matter.

"They did not make adequate and smooth arrangements despite inviting an unexpected crowd, nor did they comply with the conditions set by the local administration."

In response, A.P. Singh, a lawyer for the preacher, denied wrongdoing by organisers, saying they did not conceal anything from authorities, adding instead that the stampede was part of a conspiracy by "anti-social elements" whom he did not identify.

Police have arrested nine people involved in organising the event, Singh said.

The government said the panel had not ruled out "the possibility of a major conspiracy behind the accident", but it needed further investigation.