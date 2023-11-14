India: Stray dog enters airport runway, pilot aborts landing

This comes a year before the 2024 election in which Biden is seeking a second term, with hard-right former president Donald Trump his likely opponent
A Vistara flight returned to Bengaluru without landing at the Dabolim Airport in Goa after a stray dog was spotted on the runway by the Air Traffic Controller, a senior official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday afternoon, he said.
The pilot was asked to "hold for some time" as a stray dog was spotted on the runway of the Dabolim Airport, but "he preferred to return to Bengaluru," Goa airport's director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao told PTI. The Dabolim Airport in Goa is part of the Navy's INS Hansa base.
The Vistara flight UK 881 left from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 12.55pm on Monday and returned at 3.05pm, sources said. They said the flight again took off from Bengaluru at 4.55 pm and reached Goa at 6.15 pm.
On Monday, Vistara, in a post on X, said, "Flight UK881 from Bengaluru to Goa (BLR-GOI) has been diverted to Bengaluru due to runway restriction at Goa (GOI) airport and is expected to arrive in Bengaluru at 1505 hrs."
After two hours, the carrier posted again: "Flight UK881, which was diverted to Bengaluru, has departed from Bengaluru at 1655 hours and is expected to arrive in Goa at 1815 hours."
Dhanamjaya Rao said once in a while, there are instances of a stray dog entering the runway, but the ground staff cleared the area immediately. "This is the first such incident in my tenure of last one-and-a-half years," he added.
ALSO READ:
This comes a year before the 2024 election in which Biden is seeking a second term, with hard-right former president Donald Trump his likely opponent
The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, accuses Trump and his family businesses of manipulating real estate asset values to dupe lenders and insurers
It has been so exceptionally hot in part because oceans have been warming, which means they are doing less to counteract global warming than in the past
Five of the injured were treated in the hospital in Musawa, while the other 15 whose injuries were more severe, were taken to a bigger medical facility in the state capital Katsina
Minister says decision was made to 'signal' concern over Gaza situation
The temporary withdrawal comes after travel advisory due to the conflict between neighbouring Israel and Gaza
Death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,770, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza
Police say they believe 'that a custody dispute is the background to this operation'