India: Senior political leader Sitaram Yechury passes away

Some schools have told students to stay home for the rest of the week, while thousands of residents of low-lying areas have been evacuated
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury died at the age of 72 on Thursday after suffering from a prolonged illness, his party and hospital workers said to local media.
The CPI(M) party said in a statement: "It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03pm today, September 12, at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection which developed complications."
The political leader was earlier under treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He was under the care of a team of specialist doctors who were treating him for a respiratory infection.
Yechury had succeeded Prakash Karat as the general secretary of the CPI(M) in 2015.
ALSO READ:
Some schools have told students to stay home for the rest of the week, while thousands of residents of low-lying areas have been evacuated
The lawmakers will remain in custody until September 18 for investigation
Swift broke her silence and voiced support for Harris over Donald Trump, calling the Democratic candidate a 'steady-handed, gifted leader'
Parliament has never had more than seven per cent women lawmakers
The vice-president maintained an expressive face throughout the evening, raising her eyebrows, laughing, and looking on as if in disbelief as Trump spoke
Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's new president in July
Harris made a point to get under Trump's skin, as her campaign had forecast — and it worked
Social media is playing an even more significant role in this year's election cycle than it has in the past, political strategists say