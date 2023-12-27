India sees single-day rise of 529 Covid-19 cases

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 2:12 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 2:13 PM

India recorded 529 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day, while the country's active infection count stood at 4,093, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Three new fatalities — two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat — were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but infections have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in tens of thousands at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 45 million people getting infected and over 0.53 million deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at more than 44 million with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 2.21billion doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.