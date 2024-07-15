India releases first tranche of $2.5 million for Palestine refugees

Brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein kidnapped McKay, then 55, in 1969 for a £1 million ransom thinking that she was Murdoch's second wife Anna
India on Monday released the first tranche of $2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as part of its annual contribution of $5 million for the year 2024-25.
In an official post on X, the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine announced that "India releases USD 2.5 million to UNRWA," adding that India has given USD 35 million to support Palestinian refugees through the UN agency until 2023-2024
"Over the years, in its endeavour to support the Palestinian refugees and their welfare, India has provided financial support to the tune of USD 35 million till 2023-24 for UN Agency's core programmes and services, including education, healthcare, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees," said Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine, per the official statement.
At the recent UNRWA Pledging Conference in New York, the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine announced that India would provide medicines to UNRWA in response to the agency's specific request.
"During the recent UNRWA Pledging Conference held in New York, India announced that in addition to financial assistance, it will provide medicines to UNRWA based on the Agency's specific request, and reiterated its call for a safe, timely and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine," the statement added.
Meanwhile, the health ministry in Gaza said on Monday at least 38,664 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 80 new deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 89,097 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
The ministry also updated the toll from an Israeli air strike on a school in central Gaza on Sunday, saying it had increased from 15 dead to 22.
