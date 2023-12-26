India records 412 fresh Covid-19 cases

Photo: PTI

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 11:31 AM

India has recorded 412 fresh cases of Covid-19, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 4,170, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease was recorded at 5,33,337 with three new fatalities reported from Karnataka in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

India's Covid case tally currently stands at 4,50,09,660.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,72,153 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

