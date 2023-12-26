India records 412 fresh Covid-19 cases

A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning
India has recorded 412 fresh cases of Covid-19, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 4,170, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The death toll due to the viral disease was recorded at 5,33,337 with three new fatalities reported from Karnataka in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
India's Covid case tally currently stands at 4,50,09,660.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,72,153 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.
ALSO READ:
A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning
Bajrang Punia, the first Indian wrestler to win four world championship medals, announces to return Padma Shri
Emmanuel Macron's office says the invitation for January 26 is an 'extremely strong gesture' for Indo-French ties
The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square
The shooter was described as an 'excellent student with no criminal record'; initial investigations reveal that he also killed his father, as well as a man and his two-month-old daughter
Immigration officials have also been asked to prioritize permanent residency applications for Palestinians
Court rejects his plea to suspend a conviction a day before the deadline of submitting nomination papers for the elections
Saman Abbas was strangled by her uncle after rejecting her family's demand that she marry a cousin in Pakistan