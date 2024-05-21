India rash driving case: Father of minor arrested after car crash killed 2

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 8:17 AM

The police detained the Father of the minor accused in the Pune car accident case on Tuesday morning, said police officials. The father of the minor was identified as Vishal Agarwal.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Pune, Amitesh Kumar, father of the minor accused, has been detained from the Sambhajinagar area of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra this morning.

In the early hours of Sunday, two individuals, including a young woman, lost their lives after a Porsche collided with their motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune, said police officials.

On Monday, the Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said that the Pune Police are seeking permission to try the juvenile accused in the Pune rash driving case, which killed two people, as an adult under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

"Police have taken yesterday's incident seriously. We have taken action under section 304 of IPC, a non-bailable section as it was a heinous crime...A drunk car driver was rashly driving on a narrow lane," the Pune Commissioner of Police told ANI.

Earlier on May 19, the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the accused involved in a recent car accident in Pune, said the juvenile accused's advocate, Prashant Patil. The bail comes with several conditions aimed at rehabilitation and awareness.

The conditions include the following: The accused should work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days; the accused should write an essay on the accident; should get treatment from the concerned doctor to help him quit drinking; and should take psychiatric counselling and submit a report.

"The juvenile accused who was arrested by Pune Police has been granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on certain conditions including that the accused should work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days, accused should write an essay on accident, should get treatment from the concerned doctor to help him quit drinking and should take psychiatric counselling and submit the report," Prashant Patil said.

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. The tragic incident occurred at about 3:15 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar of Pune City Police confirmed that the juvenile has been apprehended and his father and the owner of a bar that served him alcohol have been booked. An FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is underway.

"A bike rider and pillion rider were killed when a speeding car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area last night. The accused has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered. We are also verifying the certificates to ascertain the accused's age, as he claims to be a minor," stated DCP Magar.