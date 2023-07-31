India: Railway constable opens fire on train, kills his senior, 3 passengers

The man has been identified and arrested, but the reason for the firing is not clear yet

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary. Photo: PTI

By ANI Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 6:35 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 6:54 PM

Four Indian Railway passengers, including a Railway Protection Force ASI, were shot dead by an RPF jawan who opened fire in the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express, officials said on Monday.

The constable has been arrested but the reason for the firing is not clear yet.

CPRO Western Railway told ANI that an RPF constable identified as Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three other passengers with his official weapon on the train en route to Mumbai. RPF officials said that the incident took place in the B5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (Train number 12956).

"An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and incidentally, three other passengers were also shot. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is unclear yet; we are investigating it," Chief PRO Western Railway Sumit Thakur said.

Speaking to the media about the train firing incident, Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Kumar stated that the information about the incident was received at 6:00 am.

"At around 6 am we got to know that an RPF constable opened fire. Our railway officer reached the spot and the families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given," said Kumar.

As per Western Railways, ex gratia of Rs2.5 million will be paid to ASI Tika Ram.

According to a statement by the RPF, "The train has arrived at BVI and, as per advance information, casualties of three civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI. Sr DSC BCT is on the way to the site.”

“The constable has been caught by police and DCP North Government Railway Police has been informed. A detailed report to follow,” the RPF statement added.

ALSO READ: