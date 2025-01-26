India probes mystery illness after 17 die: reports

The village in Jammu and Kashmir has been declared a containment zone with around 230 people quarantined. — KT screengrab

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir were investigating a mysterious disease that has claimed the lives of 17 people, local media reports said on Saturday.

The deaths, including those of 13 children, have occurred in the remote village of Badhaal in Jammu's Rajouri area since early December.

The village was declared a containment zone earlier this week with around 230 people quarantined, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported.

All of the fatalities had damage to the brain and nervous system, said Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, who heads Rajouri's government medical college.

"The winter vacations have also been cancelled to deal with the medical alert situation," PTI quoted Bhatia as saying.

The victims were members of three related families.

The federal government has launched an investigation with health minister Jitendra Singh saying an initial probe suggested the deaths were "not due to any infection, virus or bacteria but rather a toxin".

"There is a long series of toxins being tested. I believe a solution will be found soon. Additionally, if there was any mischief or malicious activity, that is also being investigated," PTI quoted Singh as saying.