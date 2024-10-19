India: Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad bypolls on Oct 23

Congress general secretary and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination papers on October 23 for the upcoming parliamentary bypolls in Kerala's Wayanad, sources said.

According to Congress sources, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will accompany Priyanka on the day.

Priyanka and Rahul will hold a roadshow ahead of the nomination filing, they added.

Congress approved Priyanka's candidature on October 15, after bypoll schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India.

In the run-up to the bypolls, Congress appointed Saral Patel as Media Coordinator for Wayanad with immediate effect, an AICC release said today.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.

Wayanad seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

If Priyanka Gandhi wins Lok Sabha polls, she will be the third MP from the Gandhi family in the current Parliament. Sonia Gandhi is a member of Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi had taken care of family strongholds of Amethi and Raebareli before plunging in active politics. She has continued her links with the two constituencies.

After Kharge announced in June this year that Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Wayanad, she had said her decades-old association with Amethi and Raebareli will continue.

"I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Rae Bareli. We will both be present in Rae Bareli and Wayanad," Priyanka Gandhi had said in presence of Kharge and her brother Rahul Gandhi.