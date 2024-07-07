India: Politician murdered near residence by unidentified group

Photo: ANI

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 8:49 AM

The Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong was brutally murdered by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.

His mortal remains have been placed at the Corporation School Ground in Chennai for public tribute.

Visuals showed people paying floral tributes to the late leader.

A heavy police force was deployed outside the Corporation School Ground to ensure peace and public safety.

Earlier in the day, BSP Supremo Mayawati and party national coordinator Akash Anand also left for Chennai to pay their respects to the party leader.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore announced on Saturday that eight suspects have been caught in connection with Armstrong's murder.

"Eight people have been apprehended who we suspect to be involved in this crime. They are being questioned. Armstrong's post-mortem has been conducted," Rathore stated.

He assured that the situation in Chennai remains normal and emphasised their commitment to solving the case, promising to investigate all angles and bring all culprits to justice.

Earlier, BSP Chief Mayawati demanded that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government "punish the guilty."