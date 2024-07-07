E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Politician murdered near residence by unidentified group

The mortal remains of the BSP Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong have been placed at the Corporation School Ground in Chennai for public tribute

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 8:49 AM

The Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong was brutally murdered by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.

His mortal remains have been placed at the Corporation School Ground in Chennai for public tribute.


Visuals showed people paying floral tributes to the late leader.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


A heavy police force was deployed outside the Corporation School Ground to ensure peace and public safety.

Earlier in the day, BSP Supremo Mayawati and party national coordinator Akash Anand also left for Chennai to pay their respects to the party leader.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore announced on Saturday that eight suspects have been caught in connection with Armstrong's murder.

"Eight people have been apprehended who we suspect to be involved in this crime. They are being questioned. Armstrong's post-mortem has been conducted," Rathore stated.

He assured that the situation in Chennai remains normal and emphasised their commitment to solving the case, promising to investigate all angles and bring all culprits to justice.

Earlier, BSP Chief Mayawati demanded that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government "punish the guilty."

She condemned the murder, describing it as "highly deplorable and condemnable."

Mayawati highlighted Armstrong's role as a strong Dalit voice in Tamil Nadu and urged the state government to take swift action.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his grief over the incident, calling it "deeply saddening."

CM Stalin assured that the police have been directed to expedite the investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. He conveyed his condolences to Armstrong's family, friends, and party members on X, acknowledging the shock and sadness caused by the assassination.

ALSO READ:



More news from World