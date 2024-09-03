India police kill nine Maoist rebels in Chhattisgarh

The debris of a police vehicle along a road in Dantewada district of India's Chhattisgarh state on April 27, 2023. The government claims to have confined the insurgency to 45 districts in 2023, down from 96 in 2010. — AFP File

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:04 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:05 PM

Indian police killed at least nine Maoist rebels during a gunfight on Tuesday, officials said, with security forces still searching the forest for more remains and weapons.

The clash is the latest in India's long-running Maoist insurgency that began in the 1960s and has cost tens of thousands of lives.

The battle took place in Bailadila mountain range in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Kamal Lochan Kashyap said.

"Authorities have recovered automatic, semi-automatic and other weapons," he added.

Kashyapthe said the bodies of nine rebels had been recovered and that security forces were still searching the forest for more remains and weapons. The government has deployed tens of thousands of forces to battle the rebels across the insurgent-dominated region known as the "Red Corridor", which stretches across several central, southern and eastern states. Last month, a dozen rebels were killed in Chhattisgarh state's Gadchiroli area, one of the dozens of Maoist hotbeds in the mineral-rich region. India has invested millions of dollars into infrastructure development and mineral extraction in the remote areas, dominated by tribal communities.

The government claims to have confined the insurgency to 45 districts in 2023, down from 96 in 2010.