India: Passenger's phone explodes on flight, plane makes emergency landing

Russia's foreign ministry says it would consider rejoining the deal if it saw "concrete results" on its demands
A Delhi-bound flight from Udaipur made an emergency landing after a passenger's phone exploded.
The phone exploded soon after departure, creating smoke on the plane. After smoke was detected, pilots decided to make an emergency landing back in Udaipur, media reports have said.
After inspections and checks were made and it was considered safe to fly, the plane departed once again from the city in Rajasthan.
Last week a small flight crashed in the US, where a passenger took control of the plane and crash landed safely.
ALSO READ:
Russia's foreign ministry says it would consider rejoining the deal if it saw "concrete results" on its demands
While experts say that diets high in added sugars may increase your risk of cancer over a lifetime, cutting out all sugars doesn’t actually fight existing tumours
The Delhi government has stepped up efforts to prevent diseases
The skeleton measured around six feet in length with a 'human-shaped' skull
The epicentre was in the province of Neuquen, 25 kilometres east-southeast of the town of Loncopue
There are more than 450 adult inmates incarcerated at the camp
There are two main factors that make us more attractive to mosquitoes: biological aspects we can’t change and behaviours we can, say experts
Gas tank's weight far exceeded the maximum load of the crane cable being used to load it