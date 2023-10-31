India opposition accuses govt of trying to hack lawmakers' iPhones

Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of trying to hack into senior opposition politicians' mobile phones, after they reported receiving warning messages from Apple.
Some of the lawmakers shared screenshots on social media of a notification quoting the iPhone manufacturer as saying: "Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID".
"Hack us all you want," Gandhi told a news conference in New Delhi, in reference to Modi. "But we (opposition) will not stop questioning you."
Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed concern at the lawmakers' statements and said the government had asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter.
The company said it did not attribute the threat notifications to "any specific state-sponsored attacker".
State-sponsored attacks were evolving over time. Detecting them "relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete," it said. "It's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected,"
Jairam Ramesh, spokesperson for Gandhi's Congress party, called Apple's clarification a "long-winded non-denial" of a security breach.
In 2021, India was rocked by reports that the government had used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to snoop on scores of journalists, activists and politicians, including Gandhi.
The government has declined to reply to questions whether India or any of its state agencies had purchased Pegasus spyware for surveillance.
Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government
The epicentre was at a distance of 375km north-northeast of Kupang
Armita Geravand succumbed to her injuries after being in a coma for weeks in Tehran, according to Iranian state media
The US president says Washington and Beijing must manage competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication
She was initially named in the lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general but was eventually dropped as a defendant
Malaysia on Thursday warned of action against social media firms TikTok and Meta