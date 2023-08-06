India: Man makes bomb threat call to Mumbai Police, arrested

Two of them climbed into a fountain to hug the statue and another pushed it with a stick, says the villa manager
The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a man from the Juhu area who had made a threat call at the Mumbai Police Control Room earlier today.
"The man who had placed a threat call at Mumbai Police control room arrested from Juhu area by Juhu Police. A case was registered against him. He had placed the call under the influence of alcohol", said the Mumbai police.
The Mumbai police control room on Sunday morning had received a threat over the phone from an unidentified caller. The caller claimed the possibility of a serial blast in a local train, according to the police.
However, when the police official sought more information on it, the caller did not respond.
"Police control room received a threat call from a man. The caller told Police that serial blasts will take place on a local train in Mumbai. The caller claimed to be speaking from the Vile Parle area and then switched off his phone", said the Mumbai police.
Considering the gravity of the situation, the police had alerted the officials.
Earlier on Saturday, a hoax bomb threat was received by the Mumbai Police from an unidentified caller claiming the possibility of a blast or untoward incident at Mumbai and Delhi Domestic and International Airports, officials said.
According to the police, an official of a police station in another state informed Mumbai Police Control Room regarding the claims of an unidentified caller stating the possibility of a bomb blast.
ALSO READ:
Two of them climbed into a fountain to hug the statue and another pushed it with a stick, says the villa manager
Palace spokesperson says King Charles and Queen Camilla will be spending the day quietly and privately
The tragic incident was reportedly triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion in the area
The mother-of-two downed two litres of water in just 20 minutes
Popular comedians Jason Manford and Dara O Briain encourage her, saying it is "just the start" and "the show will get better every single time"
There were 42 people on board, including citizens of India, Dominican Republic and African nations
In a video, he is seen struggling with his fishing stick due to the weight of the catch — and the shark leaps out of water seconds later
As the Facebook co-founder expressed his excitement over the octagon, wife Priscilla Chan responded that she had been "working on that grass for two years”