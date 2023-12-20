India: Man kills wife with sword for not making tea on time, arrested

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 2:50 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 3:11 PM

A 55-year-old man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was arrested for reportedly stabbing his wife to death after a heated argument over tea, the police said in local media reports on Wednesday.

Identified as Dharmveer, the man told the police that it was around 6am on Tuesday when he asked his wife to make tea but it took her some time.

He then asked her why it was taking so long, and when she clapped back and questioned why he was shouting — Dharmveer lost it, according to reports.

"In a fit of rage, he took out the sword kept inside the house and hit her several times on the head, due to which she died,” an officer was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

The victim's son Soldier said he and his sister tried to stop their father but he threatened them, too.

Soldier called the police and filed a complaint. Dharmveer has been charged with murder.

