India: Four killed, 25 injured as bus rams into vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla West

At least four people have been killed and 25 others were injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police said.

The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"In Kurla, the BEST bus lost control and crushed a few vehicles. Twenty five people got injured and four people have died. Injured people are being treated at hospitals... the driver of the bus has been taken into custody...inquiry is underway..." Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Ganesh Gawde told reporters.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals including BMC-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla and Sion Hospital.

Dr Padmashri Ahire of Bhabha Hospital said that nearly 25 injured people were rushed for treatment. Of them, two people were brought dead while one injured person died after being admitted.