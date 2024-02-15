India flight: Passenger arrested for smuggling 67 iPhones

The remains of the crew members were found during a search and rescue effort
Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, have arrested a passenger who tried to smuggle 67 iPhones.
The authority posted on X saying that based on spot profiling, officials apprehended the person who had arrived from a Gulf country.
It added that further investigations are underway.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi replaces 'Iron General' Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
The move comes after a fake robocall imitating President Biden sought to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election
Coalition government expected as counting of votes begins, final results likely to be out by Friday morning
It is collaborating with India on another advanced Earth-observing satellite due to launch this year
It was discovered when he was treated earlier for an enlarged prostrate
The PTI is deploying a two-pronged strategy of secretive campaigning, often led by female teacher volunteers, and generative AI technology
Some rural areas in the country are still ruled by a patriarchal system of male village elders who wield significant influence in their communities