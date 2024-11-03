India: Fire breaks out in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

Photo: ANI

A fire broke out in a house in the Khora area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, with multiple houses getting evacuated due to the fire, according to the Fire Department.

There were no casualties reported, and the fire was doused successfully.

A total of ten fire tenders reached the site of the incident on Saturday. According to Rahul Kumar, chief fire officer, the station received a call around 9.44pm on Saturday, about a fire that broke out in the area.