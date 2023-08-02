India finds lapses at cough syrup maker linked to child deaths in Cameroon

Authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after the deaths of dozens of children overseas

By Reuters Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 10:10 AM

India has found violations related to manufacturing and laboratory practices at drugmaker Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup was linked to child deaths in Cameroon, a government health official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Indian authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups made in the country were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas.

Riemann Labs did not respond to Reuters' requests seeking comment.

Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs, has told Reuters previously he was not aware of the matter.

Riemann Labs is the fourth Indian cough syrup maker to stop production after regulators found lapses.

