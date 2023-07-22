India: Death toll rises to 22 in Maharashtra landslide

By Reuters Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM

The death toll from a landslide in India's western state of Maharashtra rose to 22 on Friday, with six more bodies being pulled out from underneath layers of mud before rescue operations were suspended, disaster relief officials said.

The landslide occurred on Thursday, in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 kilometers from Mumbai, flattening several houses.

The hamlet is estimated to have been home to at least 225 people, more than 80 of whom managed to escape. More than 100 people are suspected to still be trapped underneath the rubble.

