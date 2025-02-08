India: Customs foil 2 gold smuggling attempts; Rs7.7 million worth of yellow metal seized

Screengrab, photos: X/Delhi Customs

Two separate gold smuggling attempts on February 7 and 8, involving passengers arriving from Riyadh, were successfully thwarted by Indian customs at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The total weight of the seized gold was 893 grams. The estimated value of the undeclared goods is Rs7.7 million, according to the authorities.

In the first incident, a 58-year-old female passenger, travelling on flight XY-46 from Riyadh to Delhi, was flagged for spot profiling as she exited through the Green Channel. During routine baggage screening, suspicious images were detected in the X-ray scan. Upon further inspection, customs officers discovered a concealed yellow metal cut piece weighing 466 grams hidden inside a hand mixer.

In a second, similar incident, a 42-year-old male passenger on flight 6E-72, also from Riyadh, was intercepted after his baggage showed irregularities on the X-ray scan. A detailed search uncovered a 427-gram gold piece hidden in the same manner — inside a hand mixer.