India considering raising sugar, ethanol prices, says minister

Iwao Hakamada, 88, had been accused of stabbing to death his former boss and family before burning down their home
India is considering raising domestic prices of ethanol and sugar, the food minister said on Thursday, as the country seeks to boost local supplies.
Reuters reported this month that India, the world's biggest sugar producer after Brazil, was planning to extend a sugar export ban and raise the price at which oil companies buy ethanol from sugar mills.
Iwao Hakamada, 88, had been accused of stabbing to death his former boss and family before burning down their home
Prime Minister Modi cancels a trip to Pune, nearly 200km from Mumbai, after authorities declared a red alert due to the rain
Half a million Lebanese estimated to have been displaced as Israel widened its airstrike
The president said this at a televised meeting with security officials on updating the country's nuclear deterrence doctrine
It is reportedly the largest number of executions reported in one day in years in Iraq
Wazed happy with army chief's tentative timeline on vote
Lack of numbers in parliament is one of the five key reasons for Dissanayake deciding to hold polls on November 14
Sri Lanka's new president has promised to reverse steep tax hikes, raise public servant salaries and renegotiate the International Monetary Fund rescue package secured by his predecessor