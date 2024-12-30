India: Congress MLA Uma Thomas in ICU after fall at Kochi stadium

Kerala leader of opposition, VD Satheesan, informed that Congress MLA Uma Thomas is being monitored after sustaining a head injury during a fall.

The Congress MLA fell from the VIP Gallery of JN Stadium in Kochi while attending the Mridanga Naadam, Bharatanatyam Programme.

"She has sustained a head injury and multiple fractures. She needs to be monitored for the next 24 hours. We are providing all the medical help," Satheesan told ANI on Sunday night.

"At the beginning, we thought it was a grave situation," he added.

Kerala Minister P Rajeev informed that Thomas is under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the fall.

#WATCH | Ernakulam, Kerala | On Congress MLA Uma Thomas fell from the stage, Dr Krishnanunni from Renai Medicity says, "She came with disorientation. We put her on ventilation. She has a brain injury, rib fracture and hemothorax collection in the lungs. She had a big wound on the… pic.twitter.com/2SlDyBYtO2 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2024

The minister said that experts from different departments would come and consult with the doctors to decide on the next course of action.