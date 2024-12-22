India child marriage crackdown reaches nearly 5,000 arrests

Guwahati: Police arrest men allegedly involved in child marriages, during Assam governmwnt's statewide crackdown on child marriages in Guwahati, on Feb. 3, 2023.– File photo

A crackdown on illegal child marriages in India's northeast has resulted in nearly 5,000 arrests, after 416 people were detained in the latest police sweep, a minister said Sunday.

"We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil," Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam state, said in a statement.

"Assam continues its fight against child marriage," he added, saying raids have been carried out overnight and that those arrested would be produced in court on Sunday.

India is home to more than 220 million child brides, according to the United Nations, but the number of child weddings has fallen dramatically this century.

Assam state had already arrested thousands in earlier abolition drives that began in February 2023, including parents of married couples and registrars who signed off on underage betrothals.

It takes the total now arrested to more than 4,800 people.