India celebrates Holi, the festival of colour, marking the reawakening of spring

Millions of Indians celebrated Monday the Hindu Holi festival, dancing to festive music, exchanging food and drink and smearing each other with red, green, blue and pink powder, turning the air into a joyful kaleidoscope of colour.
Widely known as the Hindu festival of colours, Holi marks the arrival of the spring season in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries as well as the diaspora. It celebrates the divine love between the Hindu deity Krishna and his consort Radha, and signifies a time of rebirth and rejuvenation, embracing the positive and letting go of negative energy
Across the country, people — some dressed in all white — celebrated the festival by drenching one another in coloured powder while others flung water balloons filled with coloured pigment from balconies. Some used squirt guns to chase down fellow revellers in parks, and others danced on the streets to music blaring from speakers.
Food and drink are a big part of the festivities. Vendors in parts of India sold Thandai — a traditional beverage prepared with milk, dry fruits and can sometimes be laced with cannabis.
In parts of India, people also lit large bonfires the night before the festival to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.
Holi traditions vary across India.
Last week, in preparation for the festival, hundreds of women in two northern towns celebrated by playfully hitting men with wooden sticks in response to their teasing as part of a ritual. Known as the “Lathmar Holi” (Stick Holi), it attracts a large number of visitors.
