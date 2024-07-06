India: Budget to be presented in parliament on July 23

Around 50 prestigious paintings are being shown in brighter surroundings at the Hermitage Foundation in Lausanne while the Langmatt undergoes renovation
The newly elected Indian government will present its first union budget in the lower house of parliament on July 23, Kiren Rijiju, minister of parliamentary affairs said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The budget presented will be for the fiscal year 2024-2025, he said.
ALSO READ:
Around 50 prestigious paintings are being shown in brighter surroundings at the Hermitage Foundation in Lausanne while the Langmatt undergoes renovation
The Troodos observatory is equipped with a 20-inch reflective telescope, the biggest on the island, under a rotating 5.6m wide dome and a solar telescope beneath a hydraulic roof
The second round will determine whether Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secures a parliamentary majority for the first time and forms the next government in France
Starmer remains an enigma in the eyes of many voters, who are predicted to propel him to Downing Street after Thursday's general election
Ramaphosa's new coalition is the first of its kind in the country after 30 years of rule by the African National Congress
Turk blames the rise of populist, extremist politics on the Covid-19 pandemic and rising living costs that have 'disenfranchised, disillusioned, a large segment of the population'
The scheme, uncovered by journalists and families searching for lost relatives, saw babies stolen from their mothers and then sold to adoptive parents in Georgia and abroad
The authority affirmed its concern for all of its citizens and guaranteed on following up on their safety