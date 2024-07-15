India: Body of sanitation worker who fell into Kerala canal pulled out after 2 days

Photo: ANI

A body believed to be that of a sanitation worker, who had slipped into a drainage canal in Thiruvananthapuram on July 13, has been found after about 46 hours, officials said on Monday.

The body of the worker, N Joy, 42, was spotted today at the canal stretch behind the Sree Chitra Home at Thakarapparambu. Police and municipality authorities were informed, Rajendran, the Councillor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, said.

Two corporation sanitation workers Rajeev and Manoj confirmed that the body was that of Joy.

"Today at 9.30 am, we also went to search and were among the first to find the body. The dead body was found between Uppalamoodu and Thakarapparambu," one of the workers told ANI.

"It seems the body was swept away due to yesterday's heavy rain," the sanitation worker said.

The body has been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital and an official confirmation is awaited.

Amid heavy rains, Joy disappeared on July 13, Saturday while cleaning the drainage canal at Amayazhinchan Thodu in Thampanoor Railway Station premises. He reportedly got swept into the canal that ran below the tracks of the platform at the station.

Personnel of the Fire Force, National Disaster Response Force and and Indian Navy were engaged in rescue operations.

"A lot of waste is piled up in the canal. The corporation should take care to prevent such waste from accumulating again," said Rajendran.