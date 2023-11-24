India: Blast threat at Mumbai Airport; authority receives demand of $1 million in bitcoin

An unspecified number of people were injured in the tragedy
The Mumbai International Airport on Thursday received a "threat" email to blow up its Terminal 2, police said.
The sender of the email has demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast.
"Sahar police have registered a case against an unknown person for sending the threat mail using the email id-quaidacasrol@gmail.com," Mumbai police said.
According to the police, the mail was sent to the feedback inbox of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at around 11 am on Thursday.
The threat mail read: "Subject: Blast. Text: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 hours."
A case under the Indian Penal Code sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or against the public tranquillity) have been registered against an unknown person.
Further investigation is underway.
