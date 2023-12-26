India: Blast near Israel embassy in New Delhi

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 6:56 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 7:07 PM

A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, authorities said.

"We can confirm that around 5:20 pm (local time, 1150 GMT) there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters, adding that local police and security teams were investigating the incident.

Israel's foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to look into the cause of the explosion.

The city's fire service had not found anything so far in their search operation, senior fire department official Atul Garg told Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

In January 2021, a small bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, without harming anyone. An Israeli official said at the time that Israel was treating the blast as a terrorist incident.

ALSO READ: