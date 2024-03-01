UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Blast at Bengaluru's Rameswaram cafe injures 4, police say

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, a policeman at the site said, adding that a bomb squad was on its way to investigate

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 1:33 PM

Last updated: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 1:47 PM

At least four people were injured in a blast at a popular cafe in India's technology hub of Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the east of the city occurred during the busy lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices line up.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, a policeman at the site said, adding that a bomb squad was on its way to investigate.

Television footage showed some minor damage inside the cafe premises, with police and fire officers clearing crowds that gathered after the blast.

ALSO READ:


More news from World