India: Blast at Bengaluru's Rameswaram cafe injures 4, police say

Photo: AP

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 1:33 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 1:47 PM

At least four people were injured in a blast at a popular cafe in India's technology hub of Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the east of the city occurred during the busy lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices line up.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, a policeman at the site said, adding that a bomb squad was on its way to investigate.

Television footage showed some minor damage inside the cafe premises, with police and fire officers clearing crowds that gathered after the blast.

