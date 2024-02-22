India: Avalanche in Kashmir kills one foreign skier, traps several others

The 47-year-old Russian opposition leader was serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges in a remote penal colony
At least one skier of a foreign nationality was killed and several other skiers were trapped by an avalanche that hit Indian Kashmir's popular ski destination of Gulmarg on Thursday, officials said.
Gulmarg has recorded about 5 feet (1.5 metre) of snowfall this week, following which authorities had issued an avalanche warning for the area.
"So far one skier has died and five have been rescued," Manzoor Ahmad, head of the rescue team, told reporters, adding that the nationality of the deceased was yet to be determined. Most of the trapped skiers are foreigners, officials said.
Waseem Raja, CEO of the Gulmarg Development Authority, said a "massive rescue operation" had been launched to save those who were trapped.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Himalayan region of Kashmir, with its snow-capped mountains, is a popular destination for winter sports but has seen several mishaps caused by avalanches in the past.
Two Polish skiers died and 19 were rescued after an avalanche swept through the same Gulmarg region in February last year.
ALSO READ:
The 47-year-old Russian opposition leader was serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges in a remote penal colony
The WikiLeaks founder's lawyers will try to overturn Britain's approval to extradite him to the US at London's high court next week
Prime Minister Modi to visit Qatar on February 14 after his two-day trip to UAE
The US President calls for urgent steps to increase the consistency of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians
Nawaz Sharif's PML-N becomes largest single party with 75 seats while PTI-supported independents win 93 seats
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the magnitude 5.8 quake in Mindanao region
Federal Aviation Administration starts investigation after the crash of Bombardier Challenger 600 jet carrying 5 people
The lawsuit claimed ByteDance’s chairman Lidong Zhang disliked Puris celebrating her team’s successes and believed women should always remain humble and express modesty