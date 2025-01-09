India: At least 6 dead, 40 injured in Tirupati temple stampede

After the tragic stampede in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh that claimed six lives, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called a review meeting on Thursday.

TDP National Spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain stressed that the state government is taking steps to prevent Tirupati stampede-like incidents.

Kumar said, "The unfortunate incident in the Tirumala Tirupati Temple claimed the lives of 6 devotees and injured around 40. Measures are being taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again. CM Chandrababu Naidu has also called a review meeting. He will also visit the temple and take cognisance of the situation..."

He further said that people had gathered on the occasion of 'Baikunth Ekadashi' and "proper arrangements had been made to accommodate the rush."

"Out of the six deceased, one woman is believed to be from Tamil Nadu and an ex-gratia will be provided to the kin of the deceased," he said. "I want to reassure everyone that we will ensure such incidents will not happen again. Our government will provide all the necessary assistance for treatment."

What happened at Tirupati temple

An eyewitness shared details about the incident, explaining that the stampede occurred due to the overwhelming rush of pilgrims when the police opened the gates for token distribution, adding that there was no such system for obtaining tokens earlier.

She stated that out of twenty family members, six have been injured. She claimed that a large number of male pilgrims rushed for tokens, which caused injuries to several women who were then shifted to the hospital.

She said to the media, "As soon as the Police officials opened the gate, the pilgrims rushed to purchase tokens. There was no such system for obtaining tokens earlier. We joined the queue at 11 o'clock. While waiting in the queue, we were provided with milk and biscuits. However, a large number of male pilgrims rushed for tokens, causing injuries to several women, who were then shifted to the hospital."

The husband of the deceased Mallika, one of the victims, shared his tragic account, stating that the stampede occurred when his wife and others were attempting to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, which led to her death.

He said, "While my wife and others were trying to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, a stampede occurred, resulting in her death. I have informed our relatives and they are on their way..."