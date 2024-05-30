India: At least 21 pilgrims killed after bus falls into gorge in Jammu

A man, who was injured in a bus accident, is rushed to a hospital for treatment in Jammu, May 30, 2024. Reuters

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 4:51 PM

A bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in the northern Indian federal territory of Jammu on Thursday, killing at least 21 people and injuring dozens, authorities said.

The bus, which began its journey in Kurukshetra in the northern Haryana state was headed to a Hindu temple in Jammu when it rolled into the gorge, a police spokesperson said.

A rescue operation was ongoing, said the police official, adding that 40 injured people were admitted to the government medical college in Jammu for treatment.