India: Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in graft case

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy

By ANI

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 7:40 PM

Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 7:41 PM

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

Vacation judge Nyay Bindu granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal on furnishing bail bond of Rs one lakh.


The court refused the request of ED to postpone the process of filing a bail bond for 48 hours.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The Delhi Chief Minister had been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10 in view of Lok Sabha polls and was told to surrender on June 2.

He was asked not to visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat.

The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed his plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the Lok Sabha elections.

