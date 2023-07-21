India: 4 accused in Manipur sexual assault case remanded to 11-day police custody

The sexual assault took place over two months ago but it captured national attention after a short video went viral on social media earlier this week

PTI

All four accused in the viral video case have been remanded to 11-day police custody, Manipur Police have said to ANI.

Women in India's northeastern state of Manipur attacked the house of the main suspect in a sexual assault case that has enraged the nation, police said on Friday.

The person allegedly dragged two tribal women onto the streets in May and later incited a mob to rape and parade them naked, police said on Friday, as ethnic clashes engulfed the state.

The main suspect, a resident of violence-hit Manipur state, was arrested on Thursday hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the alleged sexual assault as "shameful" and promised tough action.

