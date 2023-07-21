India: 4 accused in Manipur sexual assault case remanded to 11-day police custody

Allies seek to unseat ruling party in 2024 parliamentary elections
All four accused in the viral video case have been remanded to 11-day police custody, Manipur Police have said to ANI.
Women in India's northeastern state of Manipur attacked the house of the main suspect in a sexual assault case that has enraged the nation, police said on Friday.
The person allegedly dragged two tribal women onto the streets in May and later incited a mob to rape and parade them naked, police said on Friday, as ethnic clashes engulfed the state.
The sexual assault took place over two months ago but it captured national attention after a short video went viral on social media earlier this week.
The main suspect, a resident of violence-hit Manipur state, was arrested on Thursday hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the alleged sexual assault as "shameful" and promised tough action.
(With inputs from Agencies)
