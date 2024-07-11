E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Airline staff arrested for slapping cop; carrier alleges 'sexual harassment'

The airline further announced its commitment to taking immediate legal action, characterising the event as a serious case of sexual harassment

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 9:59 PM

A female SpiceJet employee was arrested following an altercation with a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Jaipur airport, to which the airline responded, alleging that the incident was a case of sexual harassment.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the employee was asked to undergo mandatory screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew, but no female CISF personnel were available at the time. According to a senior CISF official, the situation escalated when the female employee became agitated and slapped the on-duty CISF personnel.


"A female SpiceJet employee was asked to undergo mandatory screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew at Jaipur airport, but no female CISF personnel were available at the time. The female employee got agitated and slapped the on-duty CISF personnel. A case has been registered against her and she has been arrested," said a senior CISF official.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


SpiceJet responded swiftly to the incident, issuing an official statement that presented a different perspective on the altercation.

Reacting to the statement, SpiceJet Airlines, in an official reply, said, "Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India's civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home."

The airline further announced its commitment to taking immediate legal action, characterising the event as a serious case of sexual harassment.

"SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police. We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support."

ALSO READ:



More news from World