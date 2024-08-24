India: 72-year-old man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 9:22 PM

A case of alleged sexual assault on a 7-year-old girl in South Delhi has been registered, Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday.

According to police officials, the mother and father of the girl live in a rented accommodation in the house of a 72-year-old man identified as Gian Messay, who is accused of sexually assaulting the minor.

The girl had informed her parents that the man found out when the parents would be out of the house. Then he sexually assaulted her. The accused had allegedly been sexually assaulting the minor for the past month. After the information had been revealed to the parents, they filed a police report.

A medical examination of the minor was carried out and the accused has been arrested.

According to Delhi Police officials, the father is a labourer and the mother is a housewife.