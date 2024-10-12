India: 7 killed as car plunges into canal in northern state

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Seven members of one family were killed after their car they fell into a canal near a village in the northern Indian state of Haryana on Saturday, police said.

Those killed in the accident include four girls and three women. The police said that they have information that one girl is still missing. A rescue operation is underway.

"We received the information that while a family was going to a fair, their car fell into a canal near Mundri, seven family members died, only the driver is alive," Lalit Kumar, Deputy superintendent of police, told reporters.