India: 5 killed, 28 rescued after building collapses in Lucknow

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 9:11 PM

At least five people have died, and 28 others were rescued so far after a building collapsed in Lucknow, in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh,on Saturday evening, a senior official said.

According to the official, several people are still feared trapped in the debris of the collapsed building in the Transport Nagar area.

"Drones are being used in the evacuation process to hasten the rescue operation...There is information of 5 deaths till now," Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta told ANI.

